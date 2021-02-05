Former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen was sworn in as treasury secretary last week. Photo: Reuters Former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen was sworn in as treasury secretary last week. Photo: Reuters
Former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen was sworn in as treasury secretary last week. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

US dollar-yuan exchange rate: China should not count on strong policy under Janet Yellen to ease currency pressure

  • Former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen was sworn in as the new treasury secretary for the Biden administration last week
  • US dollar index has fallen by more than 10 per cent from its peak at the end of March last year, fuelling appreciation pressure on the value of the yuan

Topic |   US-China relations
Frank TangKaren Yeung
Frank Tang in Beijing and Karen Yeung

Updated: 7:15pm, 5 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen was sworn in as treasury secretary last week. Photo: Reuters Former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen was sworn in as treasury secretary last week. Photo: Reuters
Former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen was sworn in as treasury secretary last week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE