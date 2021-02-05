China’s Ministry of Education has again warned overseas students of studying in Australia, citing “vicious incidents”, including attacks on people of Asian descent. Photo: AFP China’s Ministry of Education has again warned overseas students of studying in Australia, citing “vicious incidents”, including attacks on people of Asian descent. Photo: AFP
China’s Ministry of Education has again warned overseas students of studying in Australia, citing “vicious incidents”, including attacks on people of Asian descent. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: Beijing warns overseas students in Australia, saying ‘vicious incidents’ threaten their safety

  • China’s Ministry of Education refers to attacks on overseas students in Australia, and the ‘great risks’ of travelling during the coronavirus pandemic
  • Warning comes after Chinese state media this week accused Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of being ‘disingenuous’ in his recent calls to repair ties

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:20pm, 5 Feb, 2021

