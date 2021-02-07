Many foreign companies are trying to reduce their reliance on China, according to a recent poll. Photo: Xinhua Many foreign companies are trying to reduce their reliance on China, according to a recent poll. Photo: Xinhua
Many foreign companies are trying to reduce their reliance on China, according to a recent poll. Photo: Xinhua
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

Foreign firms look to reduce reliance on China, poll shows

  • Strategy known as ‘China Plus One’ sees companies boosting operations in Vietnam, India and elsewhere
  • Growing trend of remote work brought on by Covid-19 pandemic has also encouraged firms to downscale offices, survey says

Topic |   China economy
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 11:30am, 7 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Many foreign companies are trying to reduce their reliance on China, according to a recent poll. Photo: Xinhua Many foreign companies are trying to reduce their reliance on China, according to a recent poll. Photo: Xinhua
Many foreign companies are trying to reduce their reliance on China, according to a recent poll. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE