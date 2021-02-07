Chinese regions south of the Yangtze River have been hit by drought in recent months. Photo: Getty Images
330,000 Chinese facing drinking water shortages as drought hits south
- Rainfall since October in regions south of Yangtze River down 50 to 80 per cent on normal levels, water ministry says
- About 2.4 million people in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Fujian already affected, concerns growing in Guangxi, Hunan and Yunnan, it says
Topic | China economy
