The US dollar posted a small gain against a basket of currencies in January. Photo: Reuters The US dollar posted a small gain against a basket of currencies in January. Photo: Reuters
The US dollar posted a small gain against a basket of currencies in January. Photo: Reuters
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China foreign exchange reserves fell slightly in January as US dollar gains

  • Chinese foreign exchange reserves, the largest in the world, fell to US$3.211 trillion from US$3.217 trillion in December
  • Size of China’s holdings of gold was stable in January, but value fell to US$116.76 billion from US$118.25 billion in December

Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:24pm, 7 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US dollar posted a small gain against a basket of currencies in January. Photo: Reuters The US dollar posted a small gain against a basket of currencies in January. Photo: Reuters
The US dollar posted a small gain against a basket of currencies in January. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE