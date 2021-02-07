The US dollar posted a small gain against a basket of currencies in January. Photo: Reuters
China foreign exchange reserves fell slightly in January as US dollar gains
- Chinese foreign exchange reserves, the largest in the world, fell to US$3.211 trillion from US$3.217 trillion in December
- Size of China’s holdings of gold was stable in January, but value fell to US$116.76 billion from US$118.25 billion in December
