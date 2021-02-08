The digital yuan, known officially as the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), is part of China’s plan to move towards a cashless society. Photo: Bloomberg The digital yuan, known officially as the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), is part of China’s plan to move towards a cashless society. Photo: Bloomberg
The digital yuan, known officially as the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), is part of China’s plan to move towards a cashless society. Photo: Bloomberg
China digital currency: Beijing, Suzhou confirm latest trials as e-yuan tests top 100 million yuan

  • Beijing will distribute digital red packets each worth 200 yuan (US$31) via a lucky draw on Wednesday ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday
  • Suzhou will also distribute 30 million yuan from Wednesday as part of its second trial of the so-called e-yuan

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 12:05pm, 8 Feb, 2021

