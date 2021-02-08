Some ships may be allowed to change crews and the move may be viewed as a humanitarian gesture intended to show goodwill to countries including India, which have seafarers stranded on the vessels, said the person. Photo: Xinhua
China-Australia relations: some stranded Australian coal cargoes set to be unload
- China has never publicly acknowledged a ban on Australian coal imports, but power stations and steel mills were verbally told to stop using the fuel in mid-October
- Some 61 bulk carriers are waiting to discharge Australian coal outside Chinese ports, some of which have been in limbo for months
Topic | China-Australia relations
Some ships may be allowed to change crews and the move may be viewed as a humanitarian gesture intended to show goodwill to countries including India, which have seafarers stranded on the vessels, said the person. Photo: Xinhua