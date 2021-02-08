Former US president Donald Trump and China’s Vice-Premier Liu signed the phase one trade deal in January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China trade war: phase one trade deal largely a ‘failure’, as purchases fall well short of targets
- China and the US signed their phase one trade deal in January 2020, with China committing to buy US$200 billion more goods and services over the next two years
- According to a report by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, US exports of phase one goods in 2020 fell more than 40 per cent short of the target
