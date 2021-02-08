China is currently enforcing strict rules about food importation because of the coronavirus. Photo: AP
US-China relations: America’s lobster exporters braced for Lunar New Year hit as orders dry up despite 2020 recovery
- Lunar New Year is typically one of the busiest parts of the calendar for US lobster shippers, who send millions of US dollars to China every year
- China bought around US$95 million in lobsters from America in 2020 until November having fallen to about US$51 million for the whole of 2019
Topic | Lunar New Year
China is currently enforcing strict rules about food importation because of the coronavirus. Photo: AP