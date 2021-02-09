A growing number of job ads are imposing age limits of 35, leaving many Chinese nearing middle age feeling uncertain about their future. Illustration: Perry Tse
Coronavirus pandemic leaves China’s over-35s with uncertain job prospects
- Amid a tough job market, Chinese jobseekers above age 35 are feeling increasingly insecure about their future
- Many firms are seen as favouring young and energetic graduates in China, where age discrimination is not illegal
