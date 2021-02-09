The world’s most populous country has yet to confirm its official birth rate figure for the coronavirus-hit 2020, although expectations are for a further decline after Chinese mothers gave birth to 14.65 million babies in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China population: concerns grow as number of registered births in 2020 plummet
- China saw 10.035 million new registered births last year, according to the Ministry of Public Security, down from 11.79 million births in 2019
- The new figure does not include the entire population, with total data expected to be released in April by the National Bureau of Statistics
Topic | China's population
The world’s most populous country has yet to confirm its official birth rate figure for the coronavirus-hit 2020, although expectations are for a further decline after Chinese mothers gave birth to 14.65 million babies in 2019. Photo: Xinhua