The world’s most populous country has yet to confirm its official birth rate figure for the coronavirus-hit 2020, although expectations are for a further decline after Chinese mothers gave birth to 14.65 million babies in 2019. Photo: Xinhua The world’s most populous country has yet to confirm its official birth rate figure for the coronavirus-hit 2020, although expectations are for a further decline after Chinese mothers gave birth to 14.65 million babies in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
The world’s most populous country has yet to confirm its official birth rate figure for the coronavirus-hit 2020, although expectations are for a further decline after Chinese mothers gave birth to 14.65 million babies in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China population: concerns grow as number of registered births in 2020 plummet

  • China saw 10.035 million new registered births last year, according to the Ministry of Public Security, down from 11.79 million births in 2019
  • The new figure does not include the entire population, with total data expected to be released in April by the National Bureau of Statistics

Topic |   China's population
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 5:29pm, 9 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The world’s most populous country has yet to confirm its official birth rate figure for the coronavirus-hit 2020, although expectations are for a further decline after Chinese mothers gave birth to 14.65 million babies in 2019. Photo: Xinhua The world’s most populous country has yet to confirm its official birth rate figure for the coronavirus-hit 2020, although expectations are for a further decline after Chinese mothers gave birth to 14.65 million babies in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
The world’s most populous country has yet to confirm its official birth rate figure for the coronavirus-hit 2020, although expectations are for a further decline after Chinese mothers gave birth to 14.65 million babies in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE