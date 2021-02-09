Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso (left) with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso (left) with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso (left) with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo
Economy /  China Economy

Japan wants G7 finance chiefs to ‘thrash out’ digital currency policy at talks as China trials continue

  • Friday’s virtual meeting will be the first ministerial talks for the Group of 7 (G7) in 2021
  • G7 nations have been cautious about China’s lead in issuing a digital currency, as it could threaten the long-standing international position of their conventional currencies

Topic |   Digital currencies
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:56pm, 9 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso (left) with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso (left) with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso (left) with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE