Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would jump to 3.5 trillion yuan in January, up from 1.26 trillion yuan in the previous month and 3.34 trillion yuan a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China economy: banks extended record 3.58 trillion yuan in new loans in January
- Chinese banks made a record 3.58 trillion yuan (US$555 billion) in new loans in January, up from 1.26 trillion yuan in the previous month and 3.34 trillion yuan a year earlier
- Broad M2 money supply in January grew 9.4 per cent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday
