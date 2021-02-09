China’s central banks says its prudent monetary policy will strike a balance between economic recovery and risk prevention, while being flexible, targeted and appropriate. Photo: Kyodo China’s central banks says its prudent monetary policy will strike a balance between economic recovery and risk prevention, while being flexible, targeted and appropriate. Photo: Kyodo
China’s central bank downplays draining funds from banking system after worst cash crunch in six years

  • The People’s Bank of China says the market should pay less attention to the volume of its liquidity operations and more to the interest rate on those operations
  • Central banks promises ‘prudent’ monetary policy that will strike a balance between economic recovery and risk prevention

Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 7:58pm, 9 Feb, 2021

