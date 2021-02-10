China’s official consumer price index (CPI) fell to minus 0.3 per cent in January from a year earlier, from 0.2 per cent in December, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Photo: Xinhua China’s official consumer price index (CPI) fell to minus 0.3 per cent in January from a year earlier, from 0.2 per cent in December, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Photo: Xinhua
China inflation: manufacturers charging more for their products for first time in a year

  • China’s producer price index (PPI) rose to 0.3 per cent in January from a year earlier, compared with minus 0.4 per cent in December
  • China’s official consumer price index (CPI) fell to minus 0.3 per cent in January from a year earlier down from 0.2 per cent in December

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 10:33am, 10 Feb, 2021

