Last year, foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose to a record high in 2020 by posing the fastest growth rate in five years despite the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
China economy: FDI rose in January following record 2020
- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 4.6 per cent from a year earlier in January to 91.61 billion yuan (US$14.2 billion)
- In US dollar terms, FDI rose 6.2 per cent year on year to US$13.47 billion, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday
Topic | China economy
