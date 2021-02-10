China, New Zealand’s largest export market, bought more than NZ$600 million (US$434 million) of seafood from it in 2020. Photo: AFP
China-New Zealand relations: Wellington seeks clarification after seafood imports suspended
- Shipments from a Sanford facility that processes mussels and a Sealord Group fish processing plant have been suspended
- New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries said the move followed live video audits by Chinese Customs at both premises in late January
Topic | New Zealand
