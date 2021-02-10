Global trade dropped 9 per cent in 2020, but China and some east Asian nations recorded gains in their share of exports. Photo: Bloomberg Global trade dropped 9 per cent in 2020, but China and some east Asian nations recorded gains in their share of exports. Photo: Bloomberg
China, east Asia boost share of global trade in 2020 after rapid recovery from coronavirus pandemic: UNCTAD

  • China boosted its share of global exports more than any other nation in 2020, followed by Taiwan and Vietnam, according to a new United Nations report
  • Global trade dropped 9 per cent in 2020, with trade in goods declining by 6 per cent and trade in services decreasing by 16.5 per cent

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 2:05pm, 10 Feb, 2021

