Global trade dropped 9 per cent in 2020, but China and some east Asian nations recorded gains in their share of exports. Photo: Bloomberg
China, east Asia boost share of global trade in 2020 after rapid recovery from coronavirus pandemic: UNCTAD
- China boosted its share of global exports more than any other nation in 2020, followed by Taiwan and Vietnam, according to a new United Nations report
- Global trade dropped 9 per cent in 2020, with trade in goods declining by 6 per cent and trade in services decreasing by 16.5 per cent
Topic | China economy
