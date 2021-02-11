Shaun McVey is the marketing manager at Vergenoegd Löw, which has signed a new Chinese deal. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: Africa’s winemakers, miners toast ‘potential’ of trade dispute
- Beijing hit a range of Australian goods with punitive duties last year, giving African suppliers of anything from coal to beef to copper a welcome boost
- China slapped tariffs of up to 212 per cent on Australian wine in November, and over the past three months, exports of South African wine to China have jumped 50 per cent
Topic | China-Africa relations
Shaun McVey is the marketing manager at Vergenoegd Löw, which has signed a new Chinese deal. Photo: Reuters