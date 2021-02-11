Migrant workers have been discouraged from travelling during upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, with some employers providing entertainment including free outdoor films. Photo: AFP Migrant workers have been discouraged from travelling during upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, with some employers providing entertainment including free outdoor films. Photo: AFP
China’s coronavirus fears curb migrant worker travel over Lunar New Year, but small factories to stay shut

  • China’s annual Lunar New Year exodus of migrant workers from big cities has been put on hold this year as authorities encourage workers to stay in place
  • Employers say with more workers staying in big cities, recruitment after the holiday will be easier and businesses will be able to rapidly resume operations

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 9:32am, 11 Feb, 2021

Migrant workers have been discouraged from travelling during upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, with some employers providing entertainment including free outdoor films. Photo: AFP Migrant workers have been discouraged from travelling during upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, with some employers providing entertainment including free outdoor films. Photo: AFP
