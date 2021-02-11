Migrant workers have been discouraged from travelling during upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, with some employers providing entertainment including free outdoor films. Photo: AFP
China’s coronavirus fears curb migrant worker travel over Lunar New Year, but small factories to stay shut
- China’s annual Lunar New Year exodus of migrant workers from big cities has been put on hold this year as authorities encourage workers to stay in place
- Employers say with more workers staying in big cities, recruitment after the holiday will be easier and businesses will be able to rapidly resume operations
Topic | Migrant workers in China
Migrant workers have been discouraged from travelling during upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, with some employers providing entertainment including free outdoor films. Photo: AFP