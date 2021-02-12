China needs to feed 1.4 billion people, but recently African swine fever, the coronavirus and natural disasters have raised questions about its food security. Photo: Xinhua China needs to feed 1.4 billion people, but recently African swine fever, the coronavirus and natural disasters have raised questions about its food security. Photo: Xinhua
China food security: time to boost domestic output as focus on imports ‘fundamentally incompatible’

  • China’s focus on self-reliance in food security this year means stronger domestic production and so fewer imports over time, analysts say
  • Food supply self-reliance has become a hot political issue and economic priority ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party this year

Topic |   China food security
Orange Wang

Updated: 12:15pm, 12 Feb, 2021

