China needs to feed 1.4 billion people, but recently African swine fever, the coronavirus and natural disasters have raised questions about its food security. Photo: Xinhua
China food security: time to boost domestic output as focus on imports ‘fundamentally incompatible’
- China’s focus on self-reliance in food security this year means stronger domestic production and so fewer imports over time, analysts say
- Food supply self-reliance has become a hot political issue and economic priority ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party this year
Topic | China food security
