China’s overall population continued to grow in 2019, rising to 1.4 billion at the end of the year from 1.39 billion a year earlier. Photo: Getty Images
Explainer |
Is China concerned about its population?
- China’s overall population continued to grow in 2019, rising to 1.4 billion, up from 1.39 billion a year earlier
- Chinese mothers gave birth to 14.65 million babies in 2019, the lowest birth rate since 1961
Topic | China's population
China’s overall population continued to grow in 2019, rising to 1.4 billion at the end of the year from 1.39 billion a year earlier. Photo: Getty Images