Young Chinese are using social media platforms like Bilibili to voice despair over rising house prices, widening inequality and the price of everyday goods. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s GDP ‘paradox’: why young Chinese despair about future prospects despite rapid economic growth

  • Young Chinese are using social media platforms like Bilibili to voice despair over rising house prices, widening inequality and the price of everyday goods
  • The growing frustration about social mobility highlights a ‘serious divergence’ between China’s fast-growing economy and the life satisfaction of citizens

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 6:15pm, 13 Feb, 2021

