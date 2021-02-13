China produced 3.84 billion tonnes of coal in 2020, its highest since 2015 and a year-on-year growth of 90 million tonnes. Photo: Reuters China produced 3.84 billion tonnes of coal in 2020, its highest since 2015 and a year-on-year growth of 90 million tonnes. Photo: Reuters
China produced 3.84 billion tonnes of coal in 2020, its highest since 2015 and a year-on-year growth of 90 million tonnes. Photo: Reuters
China economy
Explainer
China coal: why is it so important to the economy?

  • China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal, used for heating, cooking, electricity generation and steel making
  • China is also the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, but it has pledged to transition away from fossil fuels over the next four decades

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 5:24am, 13 Feb, 2021

