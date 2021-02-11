China banned imports of waste paper from this year. Photo: AFP
China’s environmental push away from plastics having knock on effects in paper industry, bubble tea shops
- China banned single-use plastic straws in all restaurants by the end of 2020 as part of Beijing’s new policy initiative to reduce environmental pollution
- The price of paper has since soared to a near two-year high, with some mills forced to increase their prices at least three times since the end of last year
