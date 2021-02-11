China’s tourism industry has been among the hardest hit by pandemic. Photo: Reuters
China’s tourism industry expected to remain weak early in 2021 amid fresh coronavirus travel curbs
- Package holidays numbers in China recovered gradually throughout 2020, following draconian coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions in the first quarter
- While there are signs of improvement, China’s hard-hit tourism industry faces fresh challenges due to virus outbreaks coinciding with the Lunar New Year holiday
