China’s reliance on commodity-intensive stimulus measures to sustain economic growth has sent prices of the steel making ingredient to multi-year highs, while the coronavirus vaccination push has brightened outlook for global trade this year. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: Australian miner BHP ‘not banking on’ coal ban to be lifted any time soon
- BHP acknowledged that its coal business, which is under review for sale or spin off, has taken a hit due to a trade spat between Australia and China
- On Tuesday, BHP reported its best first-half profit in seven years and declared a record interim dividend, partly due to China’s strong appetite for iron ore
