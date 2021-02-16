Only 15 per cent of US cotton apparel came from China last year, down from 22 per cent in 2019, while imports of cotton textiles from China dropped by 4 percentage points to 27 per cent last year. Photo: Bloomberg Only 15 per cent of US cotton apparel came from China last year, down from 22 per cent in 2019, while imports of cotton textiles from China dropped by 4 percentage points to 27 per cent last year. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations: forced labour to keep pressure on Chinese textile firms as American firms cut orders

  • Last year, China’s share in the US apparel market fell to a decade-low of 23 per cent when measured by value
  • The US has effectively banned all products made in part or entirely from cotton made in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, including textiles and apparel

Sidney Leng
Updated: 7:28pm, 16 Feb, 2021

