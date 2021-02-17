Tomato products from Xinjiang have been banned from the US over links to alleged rights abuses. Illustration: Perry Tse
Soaring EU-Xinjiang trade in textile machinery, tomatoes piles pressure on Brussels to act on alleged forced labour
- German-made exports of machinery parts for Xinjiang’s textiles industry are soaring, despite evidence of forced labour
- Pressure is on the EU to act on forced labour allegations after signing an investment deal with China in December
Topic | China-EU relations
