The US and China fought a trade war under president Donald Trump that continues to see tariffs applied on about US$335 billion of Chinese goods annually. Photo: Reuters
US-China decoupling: halving investment in China could cost American GDP up to US$500 billion, report says
- US Chamber of Commerce report says US GDP would see a one-time loss of as much as US$500 billion should companies reduce foreign direct investment in China by half
- Applying a 25 per cent tariff on all two-way trade would trim US GDP by US$190 billion annually by 2025, it said in the joint study with the Rhodium Group
