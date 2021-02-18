Fortescue expects iron ore shipments to be in the range of 178-182 million tonnes for the financial year, nudging up from a prior range of 175-180 million tonnes. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: global iron ore market to ‘remain robust for some time’, says Fortescue CEO
- Fortescue Metals Group reported their net profit after tax for the first-half of the year was US$4.08 billion, up from US$2.45 billion a year earlier
- China’s focus on infrastructure last year drove a more than 50 per cent rise in the price of iron ore, which reached a record in December on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange
Topic | China-Australia relations
