China plans a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing to offset rising production costs. Photo: AP
China unveils plan to transform manufacturing sector with internet of things
- China plans a hi-tech transformation of manufacturing to offset rising production costs and consolidate its position in global supply chains
- Beijing will help modernise the sector with advancements in 5G, cloud computing and IoT, the government said on Thursday
Topic | China economy
