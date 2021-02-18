China plans a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing to offset rising production costs. Photo: AP China plans a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing to offset rising production costs. Photo: AP
China unveils plan to transform manufacturing sector with internet of things

  • China plans a hi-tech transformation of manufacturing to offset rising production costs and consolidate its position in global supply chains
  • Beijing will help modernise the sector with advancements in 5G, cloud computing and IoT, the government said on Thursday

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 18 Feb, 2021

