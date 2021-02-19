Former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen was appointed as Treasury Secretary by President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war: Trump’s trade tariffs to remain ‘for the moment’ but Beijing expected to adhere to commitments
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Thursday that tariffs on China put in place by the Trump administration will be ‘kept in place for the moment’
- China pledged to buy US$200 billion in additional US goods and services over two years, but Beijing fell 42 per cent short of its target for last year
Topic | US-China trade war
