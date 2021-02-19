The European Union and China concluded negotiations for their long-awaited Comprehensive Agreement on Investment in December. Photo: AP
EU-China relations: services sector seen as untapped potential for growth in relationship after goods trade overtakes US
- China overtook the United States as the European Union’s biggest trading partner last year with trade volume in goods reaching €586 billion (US$707 billion)
- The European Union and China also concluded negotiations for their long-awaited Comprehensive Agreement on Investment in December
Topic | China-EU relations
The European Union and China concluded negotiations for their long-awaited Comprehensive Agreement on Investment in December. Photo: AP