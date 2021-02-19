Data showed the number of international cargo flights during the seven-day period surged 212.48 per cent year on year. Photo: EPA Data showed the number of international cargo flights during the seven-day period surged 212.48 per cent year on year. Photo: EPA
Data showed the number of international cargo flights during the seven-day period surged 212.48 per cent year on year. Photo: EPA
China’s Lunar New Year air passenger traffic fall offset by 200 per cent increase in international cargo flights

  • China’s air passenger traffic fell 45.16 per cent year on year over the Lunar New Year holiday, with passenger numbers standing at 3.57 million over the seven-day holiday
  • But the number of international cargo flights during the seven-day period surged 212.48 per cent year on year

Updated: 2:45pm, 19 Feb, 2021

