Data showed the number of international cargo flights during the seven-day period surged 212.48 per cent year on year. Photo: EPA
China’s Lunar New Year air passenger traffic fall offset by 200 per cent increase in international cargo flights
- China’s air passenger traffic fell 45.16 per cent year on year over the Lunar New Year holiday, with passenger numbers standing at 3.57 million over the seven-day holiday
- But the number of international cargo flights during the seven-day period surged 212.48 per cent year on year
Topic | Lunar New Year
