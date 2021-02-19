The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected only around 430 billion yuan (US$66 billion) of liquidity into the market ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, 750 billion yuan less than a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China urges markets to focus on rates, not liquidity, to avoid ‘misunderstanding’ of monetary policies
- China is poised to withdraw its 9 trillion yuan (US$1.4 trillion) stimulus rolled out last year to fight the coronavirus and help affected businesses
- The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, on the other hand, are continuing to signal monetary policy loosening
Topic | China economy
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected only around 430 billion yuan (US$66 billion) of liquidity into the market ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, 750 billion yuan less than a year earlier. Photo: Reuters