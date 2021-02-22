The WTO has granted Hong Kong’s second request to form a dispute panel against a Trump-era order that forces the city’s locally made goods to be labelled ‘Made in China’. Photo: AFP
WTO grants Hong Kong request to escalate dispute with US over ‘Made in China’ labelling
- Establishment of a dispute panel is the next step in Hong Kong’s challenge against a Trump-era order that forces the city’s locally made goods to be labelled ‘Made in China’
- The panel must now be formed within a matter of weeks, with the US set to launch a defence on grounds of national security
