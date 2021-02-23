Beijing is expected to officially launch a new central government rural-revitalisation bureau on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s food security at core of Beijing’s new five-year rural-revitalisation plan
- Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs says China must ‘speed up innovations’ in the seed industry to help feed the nation’s 1.4 billion people
- Natural disasters, geopolitical disputes and global food-trade disruptions amid the pandemic have forced Beijing to reassess its approach to food security
Topic | China economy
Beijing is expected to officially launch a new central government rural-revitalisation bureau on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua