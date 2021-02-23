According to Guangdong’s official statistics, its residential population grew by 6.72 million from 2015-19, and now it wants to add 1 million more residents a year through 2035. Photo: AFP
China population: economic powerhouse Guangdong aims to add 1 million residents a year, even as birth rate keeps falling
- At least one demographer says the goal of adding roughly 15 million people by 2035 is far too ambitious
- According to Guangdong’s official statistics, its residential population grew by 6.72 million from 2015-19, thanks to large inflows of migrants from across the country
Topic | China's population
According to Guangdong’s official statistics, its residential population grew by 6.72 million from 2015-19, and now it wants to add 1 million more residents a year through 2035. Photo: AFP