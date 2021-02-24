China's decades-long war to eradicate extreme poverty has yielded remarkable results, with President Xi Jinping declaring a ‘major victory’ in 2020. Photo: AFP
China says it has eradicated poverty, but what exactly has been achieved?
- China has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty after launching economic reforms in the 1970s
- But some observers are sceptical about the accuracy of Chinese data and question how Beijing will sustain the anti-poverty drive
