China’s foreign exchange regulator says Beijing should establish legislation to expand extraterritorial jurisdiction. Photo: Bloomberg
China forex regulator calls for greater oversight of overseas entities, but avoid ‘US-style financial hegemony’
- China’s foreign exchange regulator says the government should establish legislation to ‘moderately expand’ extraterritorial jurisdiction
- But China ‘must avoid US-style financial unilateralism’, embrace multilateral cooperation and focus on Chinese firms overseas
Topic | China economy
China’s foreign exchange regulator says Beijing should establish legislation to expand extraterritorial jurisdiction. Photo: Bloomberg