Beijing must decide whether further stimulus measures are worth the financial risk, as domestic debt mounts. Illustration: Brian Wang
China’s ‘two sessions’: leaders must decide whether to scale back economic stimulus as debt risks loom
- World’s second-largest economy rolled out trillions of yuan worth of economic relief last year, but mounting domestic debt and ‘grey rhino’ risks could threaten China’s financial system
- Most analysts expect China to set an economic growth target of about 6 per cent for 2021, but others argue policymakers should skip setting a numeric goal for second consecutive year
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
