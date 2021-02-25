Beijing must decide whether further stimulus measures are worth the financial risk, as domestic debt mounts. Illustration: Brian Wang Beijing must decide whether further stimulus measures are worth the financial risk, as domestic debt mounts. Illustration: Brian Wang
Beijing must decide whether further stimulus measures are worth the financial risk, as domestic debt mounts. Illustration: Brian Wang
Economy /  China Economy

China’s ‘two sessions’: leaders must decide whether to scale back economic stimulus as debt risks loom

  • World’s second-largest economy rolled out trillions of yuan worth of economic relief last year, but mounting domestic debt and ‘grey rhino’ risks could threaten China’s financial system
  • Most analysts expect China to set an economic growth target of about 6 per cent for 2021, but others argue policymakers should skip setting a numeric goal for second consecutive year

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Orange WangFrank Tang
Orange Wang and Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing must decide whether further stimulus measures are worth the financial risk, as domestic debt mounts. Illustration: Brian Wang Beijing must decide whether further stimulus measures are worth the financial risk, as domestic debt mounts. Illustration: Brian Wang
Beijing must decide whether further stimulus measures are worth the financial risk, as domestic debt mounts. Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE