People tour a prototype magnetic levitation train at the launch ceremony in Chengdu, Sichuan province, last month. Such trains could potentially travel at 600km/h (373mph). Photo: AFP
China sets 15-year transport expansion plan as it seeks to double size of economy by 2035
- China’s entire railway system could span 200,000km by 2035, according to a new policy document. That equates to about five trips around the world at its equator
- Additionally, 162 new civilian airports are expected to be added across China by 2035, with innovation at the heart of Beijing’s new transport strategy
