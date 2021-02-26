A recruiter speaks with an applicant at a job fair in Changsha, Hunan province, last week. A record-high 9.09 million university graduates will enter China’s job market this year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s ‘difficult’ job market to be inundated with 15 million new urban applicants this year
- A flood of new university graduates will intensify competition for jobs after the coronavirus left millions of China’s degree-holders out of work
- China said it created 11.86 million urban jobs in 2020, and the target this year is expected to be about 10 million
Topic | China economy
A recruiter speaks with an applicant at a job fair in Changsha, Hunan province, last week. A record-high 9.09 million university graduates will enter China’s job market this year. Photo: Xinhua