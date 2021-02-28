China has set a target of halting the rise in its carbon emissions before 2030. Photo: AP
China’s coal share of energy consumption falls in 2020 but overall coal use up
- Coal share of energy consumption falls to 56.8 per cent, but overall coal usage rises 0.6 per cent as dozens of new coal power plants go online
- Share of clean energy sources rises one percentage point to 24.3 per cent, but oil and natural gas usage rise more
