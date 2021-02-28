The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, fell to 51.4 in February from 52.4 in January. Photo: Xinhua The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, fell to 51.4 in February from 52.4 in January. Photo: Xinhua
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s economic recovery slowed more than expected in February

  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.6 in February from 51.3 in January
  • The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures sentiment in the service and construction sectors, fell to 51.4 from 52.4

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 3:14pm, 28 Feb, 2021

