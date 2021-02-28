Children make birds’ nests with their parents at a scientific carnival in Beijing, where activities for families have become lucrative. Photo: Xinhua
China’s market for children’s goods and services grows as family incomes rise
- The country’s market for goods and services for children is worth almost US$700 billion, according to local media
- Survey suggests it is common for 30 to 50 per cent of Chinese parents’ spending to go on their children
Topic | China economy
Children make birds’ nests with their parents at a scientific carnival in Beijing, where activities for families have become lucrative. Photo: Xinhua