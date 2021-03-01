The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.9 in February, the lowest level since May. Photo: Xinhua
China’s manufacturing activity growth slips to lowest level since May
- The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.9 in February, the lowest level since May
- The slowdown in the manufacturing sector underscores the fragility of the ongoing economic recovery in China
Topic | China manufacturing
