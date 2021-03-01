China’s rare earths mining quota in the first half of 2021 were set at 84,000 tonnes, a 27 per cent jump from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China’s rare earths facing ‘race to the bottom’ due to underpricing
- China’s rare earths exports hit a five-year low in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic-stricken overseas demand and rising supply in domestic industries
- Rare earths are a group of 17 minerals used in military equipment, consumer electronics and electric vehicles
Topic | Rare earth element
