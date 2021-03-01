Bitcoin mining requires huge amounts of computing power and uses large amounts of energy, with operations attracted to areas like Inner Mongolia, Sichuan and Xinjiang due to low electricity prices. Photo: Bloomberg
Bitcoin mining in northern Chinese province to be halted amid energy-saving push
- Bitcoin mining requires huge amounts of computing power and uses large amounts of energy, but China has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in 2060
- Inner Mongolia was the only one of 30 areas under Beijing’s energy consumption and energy intensity review that failed to meet the targets in 2019
